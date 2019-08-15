Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a -0.31 beta and it is 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 4.3%. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.