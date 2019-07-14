Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.80 N/A -1.80 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.