Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 113.65 N/A -1.01 0.00 Galapagos NV 127 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Galapagos NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Galapagos NV has a consensus price target of $160.4, with potential downside of -1.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Galapagos NV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 16.78%. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.