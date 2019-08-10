Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.64 N/A -1.01 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Evelo Biosciences Inc. are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 86.1% respectively. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.