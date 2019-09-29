Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|25.07M
|-1.01
|0.00
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|3.80M
|-5.38
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|7,699,631,449.63%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|186,356,726.01%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
Risk & Volatility
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
