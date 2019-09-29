Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,699,631,449.63% -95.7% -74.6% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 186,356,726.01% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.