Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 95.15 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.73 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.