Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.58 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 54.88% and its average price target is $33.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 97.45%. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.