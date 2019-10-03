Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|25.07M
|-1.01
|0.00
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|104
|2.80
|16.39M
|3.36
|28.57
In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|7,822,152,886.12%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|15,812,831.64%
|0%
|0%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.82 beta indicates that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 46.5%. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
|1.14%
|0.63%
|-4.24%
|22.63%
|-5.58%
|26.37%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
