Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 104 2.80 16.39M 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,822,152,886.12% -95.7% -74.6% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,812,831.64% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.82 beta indicates that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 46.5%. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.