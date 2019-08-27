Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 111.52 N/A -1.01 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 473.81 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 10%. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.