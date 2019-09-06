Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Since Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 107.45 N/A -1.01 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.21 N/A -4.80 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.