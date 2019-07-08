Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.63 N/A -1.80 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 103.86 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.05 beta indicates that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 25.84% and its consensus price target is $118.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 96%. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.