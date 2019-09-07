Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We are comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 175.37% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.