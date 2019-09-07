Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

We are comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|112.27
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|11.87
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 175.37% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.