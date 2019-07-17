Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.75 N/A -1.80 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.01 51.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -75.9%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current beta is 2.05 and it happens to be 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.08 beta which is 108.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 365.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 47.6%. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 3.84% 4.71% -0.79% -36.28% -69.58% -15.72%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.