Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

We will be comparing the differences between Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 417.82 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.