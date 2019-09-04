Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

We will be comparing the differences between Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|108.27
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|20
|417.82
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
