Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

We are contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|66.99
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1454.59
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 14.52% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.