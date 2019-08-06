Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

We are contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.99 N/A -1.01 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1454.59 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Aptorum Group Limited has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 14.52% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.