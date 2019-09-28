Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,699,631,449.63% -95.7% -74.6% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,976,766.70% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.