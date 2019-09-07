Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2881.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.82 beta. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 53.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Comparatively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.