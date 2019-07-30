Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.51 N/A -1.80 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.05 beta. Competitively, XBiotech Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, XBiotech Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 87.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 13.5%. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.