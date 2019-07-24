Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 70.26 N/A -1.80 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $27.33, while its potential upside is 138.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.1% and 14.1%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.