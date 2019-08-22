Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 114.87 N/A -1.01 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 16.12 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.