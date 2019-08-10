Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.64 N/A -1.01 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 3.61%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.