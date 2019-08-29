Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Comparison side by side

Since Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.82 beta means Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility is 82.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 16.2%. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.