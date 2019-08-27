Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.20 N/A -1.01 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Merus N.V. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Merus N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Merus N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $21.8 consensus price target and a 37.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.