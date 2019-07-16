Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparing side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.63 N/A -1.80 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.