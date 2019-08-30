Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 52.42 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 69.79% and its average target price is $14.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.