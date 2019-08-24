Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 113.65 N/A -1.01 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.81 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 8.1%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.24% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while iBio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats iBio Inc.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.