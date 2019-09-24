Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 89.88 N/A -1.01 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.11 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 153.49% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 35.9%. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.