Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|89.88
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|15.11
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 153.49% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 35.9%. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.
