Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current beta is 1.82 and it happens to be 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.5 and 14.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 consensus price target and a 71.73% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 99.2% respectively. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.