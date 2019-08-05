Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 68.52 N/A -1.01 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 7.07 N/A -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. In other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.17, with potential upside of 81.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.