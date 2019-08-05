Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|68.52
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|7.07
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Risk & Volatility
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. In other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.17, with potential upside of 81.50%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.