Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Contrasting side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 70.26 N/A -1.01 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 84.29 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 13.72% respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.