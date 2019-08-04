Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Contrasting side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|70.26
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|84.29
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 13.72% respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
