Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.34 N/A -1.01 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 220.34 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 120.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.