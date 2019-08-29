Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.27 N/A -1.01 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.