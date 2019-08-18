Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Contrasting side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|109.94
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|23.54
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 10.6% respectively. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
