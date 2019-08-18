Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Contrasting side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.54 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 10.6% respectively. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.