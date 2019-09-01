Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 106.24 N/A -1.01 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 183.02% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was less bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.