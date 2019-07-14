Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.80 N/A -1.80 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $66, with potential upside of 260.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 0% respectively. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.