Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 71.14 N/A -1.80 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 29.99 N/A 0.07 262.60

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 63.9% respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.