Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparison side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,822,152,886.12% -95.7% -74.6% ArQule Inc. 1,101,301,775.15% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.82. From a competition point of view, ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $9, which is potential 20.16% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ArQule Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.