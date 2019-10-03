Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Comparison side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|25.07M
|-1.01
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|8
|-2.51
|93.06M
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ArQule Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|7,822,152,886.12%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
|ArQule Inc.
|1,101,301,775.15%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
Volatility and Risk
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.82. From a competition point of view, ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ArQule Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of ArQule Inc. is $9, which is potential 20.16% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ArQule Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors ArQule Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
