Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 110.31 N/A -1.01 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 111.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.11 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.