Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Contrasting side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are Biotechnology companies

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.21 N/A -1.80 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -43.9% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s 208.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Affimed N.V. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 181.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Affimed N.V. -3.92% -10.68% 0.29% -15.52% 49.13% 10.29%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Affimed N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.