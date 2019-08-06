Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.87 N/A -1.01 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.