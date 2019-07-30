Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|69.91
|N/A
|-1.80
|0.00
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|5.12
|N/A
|-3.97
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-153.6%
|-104.2%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-78%
|-61.8%
Volatility & Risk
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.
Liquidity
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|4.73%
|11.95%
|34.09%
|12.47%
|-80.52%
|47.62%
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.72%
|5.26%
|-17.02%
|-45.39%
|-70.16%
|-21.52%
For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.
Summary
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.