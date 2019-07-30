Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.91 N/A -1.80 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.12 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.