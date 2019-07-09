Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Contrasting side by side

Both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 71.12 N/A -1.80 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 2.05 beta, while its volatility is 105.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares and 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 47.62% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.