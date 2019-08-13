Phillips (PSX) Holding Has Boosted by Eastern Bank; Jack In The Box (JACK) Holder Samlyn Capital Increased Holding

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 4124.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 97,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 100,074 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 2,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 365,163 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 100.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 303,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 604,473 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.00 million, up from 300,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 98,824 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 4,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 448,922 shares stake. 13D Limited Liability Co has invested 4.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 4,069 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 510,762 shares. 16,393 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 24 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd owns 1,446 shares. Northern Tru reported 436,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership owns 0.75% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 165,213 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp holds 46,102 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 36,028 shares to 237,094 shares, valued at $24.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,893 shares to 142,672 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,415 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLK).