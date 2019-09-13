Phillips (PSX) Holder Welch Group Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Summit Creek Advisors Maintains Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 25,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 55,818 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 29,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 4,265 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – C–AE to provide design for SPS layout – VA24517R0295; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: LEGION’S KIPER DISCUSSING SPS COMMERCE; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 71.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 3,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1,488 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139,000, down from 5,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 107,500 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,979 shares to 380,267 shares, valued at $27.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 12,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.