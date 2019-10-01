Phillips (PSX) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Lifted Position by $15.26 Million as Market Value Rose; As Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $615,770

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 163 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 401 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.54M, up from 238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 431,920 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 2,700 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $751,000, down from 4,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Domino’s Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $244.78. About 150,955 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 09/03/2018 – Domino’s Confident of Growth at Home and Abroad; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – AT DEC-END NET DEBT 89.2 MLN POUNDS VS NET DEBT OF 34.6 MLN POUNDS AS REPORTED YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 150 shares to 2,974 shares, valued at $519.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Consumer Goods (IYK) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 29.71 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 329,553 shares to 821,988 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kearny Financial Corp/Md by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).