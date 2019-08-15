Phillips (PSX) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Raised Stake by $951,730 as Stock Price Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Upped Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $1.19 Million as Shares Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips (PSX) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490.14M, up from 5,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 1.89 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 27,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 19,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms:; 21/03/2018 – HAMBURG DATA REGULATOR TO ASK FACEBOOK TO SWITCH APP SETTINGS; 27/03/2018 – It comes after explosive reports last week that a quiz app harvested 50 million Facebook profiles for data which were then sent over to Cambridge Analytica; 03/04/2018 – Facebook leak puts US regulator’s reputation in play; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 21/03/2018 – Will Facebook’s privacy problems be a catalyst for blockchain? RBC analyst Mitch Steves weighs in; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Comm Incorporated invested 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Luminus Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 167,946 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 43,509 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Axa holds 239,311 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp holds 5,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. John G Ullman And Assoc holds 4,585 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Community Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 7,687 shares. California-based Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 2.83% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc reported 7,896 shares stake. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 17,450 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Proshare Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Conning has 16,361 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Phillips 66 (PSX) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shareholders Booked A 19% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: Riding The Coming ‘Tsunami’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi (ACWI) by 165 shares to 5,280 shares, valued at $380.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,882 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,098 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company. Swiss State Bank invested in 1.47% or 8.06 million shares. Raging Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 140,500 shares. Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 5.31 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kornitzer Management Ks holds 84,237 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 17,522 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 2,389 shares. Jabodon Pt Communications holds 1.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11,651 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 87,178 shares stake. Budros Ruhlin And Roe stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trb Lp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd holds 20.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 388,713 shares. Wealth Planning reported 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has 39,345 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Hot Stocks in Office Productivity â€” And How to Trade Them – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14,080 shares to 624,431 shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 29,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,322 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Ico (NYSE:SERV).