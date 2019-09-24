Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) Stake Has Raised by Colonial Trust Advisors; Chevron New Com (CVX) Holding Upped by Archford Capital Strategies Llc

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 3,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 16,696 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 13,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (PSX) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 40,443 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Phillips 66 Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 2.47 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 3,154 shares to 289 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) by 8,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,542 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Cap reported 3,354 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 1.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 79,325 shares. The New York-based Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.87% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 2.23% or 33,681 shares. Earnest Prtnrs accumulated 986 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.7% or 29.23 million shares in its portfolio. Arosa Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.97% or 100,188 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.92M shares. Systematic Fin Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 52,102 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 271,674 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 238,064 shares. Security Tru Com reported 34,323 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd invested 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Independent Invsts has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

