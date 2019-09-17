Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Rose While Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $14.44 Million; Cortland Associates Boosted Centene (CNC) Stake by $8.83 Million; Stock Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 1.86 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 155,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 170,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.96 million, down from 325,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.71. About 550,027 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,979 shares to 440,033 shares, valued at $62.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,636 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 128,326 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 97,291 shares. Eaton Vance reported 184,738 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.39% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 88,147 are held by Sequoia Fincl Advsr Lc. Group holds 187,562 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 127,184 are held by Korea Inv. Ironwood Fincl Limited Co invested in 250 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.07% or 20,512 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Lc has 14,030 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gmt Capital has invested 0.5% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tig Advisors Llc holds 1.09 million shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. 33,900 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 346,160 shares to 666,038 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 95,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,671 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.94 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

