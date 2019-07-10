Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Value Declined While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.71 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 8,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,892 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 39,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 1.35M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 2.20M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,029 shares to 33,543 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 13,036 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 395,966 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Boltwood Mgmt invested in 2,167 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,372 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Altavista Wealth Management invested 0.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Montecito Commercial Bank And Tru reported 1,503 shares. Commerce State Bank accumulated 227,080 shares. Principal Fincl Gru has 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stock Yards National Bank Tru holds 0.38% or 20,407 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 1,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 1.94M shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,593 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.53 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares to 64,924 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 82,315 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc invested in 0.08% or 863,246 shares. Axa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 239,311 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 270,596 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Advsr LP holds 300,700 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corporation accumulated 82,833 shares. Allstate stated it has 26,056 shares. Lifeplan holds 238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 156 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability accumulated 547,481 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 30,461 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,284 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,747 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.16% or 20,172 shares. Jones Lllp invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).