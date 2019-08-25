Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Rose While Todd Asset Management Boosted by $14.67 Million Its Position; Berry Plastics Group Com (BERY) Shares Declined While Teton Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (BERY) by 94.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 93,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 99,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 800,470 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 325,879 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01 million, up from 171,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 113,679 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 31,263 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc accumulated 0.01% or 15,997 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 26,653 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 155,676 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Sachem Head Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 12.26% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Numerixs Invest Technology stated it has 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1,509 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 2,522 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Mercantile invested in 0.08% or 6,491 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 39,698 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (NYSE:ETH) by 30,214 shares to 144,788 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR) by 18,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entertainment Inc.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: GTCR, Apollo, EQT, CPPIB, Arsenal, Apax, Bregal Sagemount – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Phillips 66 (PSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Co holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 30,938 shares. Srb owns 7,504 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Chilton Invest Co Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 129,765 shares. 309,764 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.01% or 4,265 shares. Regions Finance invested in 66,484 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Bancorp owns 3,849 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 82,315 shares. 15,345 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 0.43% or 57,481 shares. Bluestein R H Co holds 286,523 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Wright Service reported 0.11% stake. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 698 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset holds 4,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio.